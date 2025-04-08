NIC's 'More is Merrier' campaign celebrates friendship and flavour

NIC Ice-creams has launched a new campaign “More is Merrier.” The film cuts across age groups in capturing moments when large groups of friends come together - the joy of squeezing in, laughing louder, and making space for just one more. It is a parallel to the product truth itself - as NIC packs in more fruits & milk in every scoop of ice cream, without any added artificial flavours or preservatives.

Advertisment

Abhijit Avasthi, founder - Sideways says about the campaign: "When you meet up with your friends, all that matters is that all of you are together. No matter the space or place. Our idea celebrates this joyous feeling, drawing a parallel to NIC’s product itself - which brings more fruits together.”

Raj Bhandari, co-founder Walko Food Company said: “When we were presented with the creative route, we were glad it resonated with the product philosophy we believe in so strongly to offer more to our customers through flavours & experiences - mirrored in the moments of enjoyment with friends. So, until next time here’s us signing off humming “Every laugh is a song that we all sing along, because more is merrier”. Happy to create and deliver flavours as deep as friendship.”

Apart from a digital film, the brand has also launched an extensive outdoor campaign across 6 cities. In addition to the hoardings & mall facades the brand also has more in store across print and other media.