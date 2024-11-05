Nihar Naturals highlights 'Hair Fitness' in new campaign

Marico Limited's Nihar Naturals has released its latest TVC campaign highlighting the fitness of hair with regular hair oiling. With this new campaign, the brand showcases how hair can be strong, and build resistance to different types of hair treatment and environmental exposures.

The brand has roped in well-known actress and model, Rukmini Maitra to be the face of the campaign. Nihar Naturals highlights its Coconut Hair Oil infused with methi and jasmine, emphasising the significance of regular hair oiling. The brand positions this oil as essential for maintaining hair health, advocating for a consistent hair care routine to ensure optimal strength and vitality.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico, said, “Our new campaign is all about fearless and fit hair- With the current environmental and lifestyle changes, our hair undergoes various moments of torture making it prone to damage. Through this campaign, we want to encourage our consumers to oil their hair regularly with Nihar Naturals: with the goodness of Coconut and Methi, which will give you 2x stronger and thick hair. We are also thrilled to bring onboard Rukmini Maitra who connects with the Bengali audience authentically, reinforcing our campaign’s messaging of focusing on hair fitness.”

The new ad campaign will be available across television, digital, and social media platforms, ensuring a wide reach and engagement among the brand’s consumers.