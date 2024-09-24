Nihar Naturals' new ad captures the essence of Durga Pujo preparations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Marico Limited announces the launch of its new TVC for Nihar Naturals as part of the brand’s Durga Pujo campaign. This festive campaign titled ‘Pujo Ready with Nihar ’ captures the essence of Durga Pujo preparations, with a special focus on the beauty rituals that empower women to feel confident and radiant throughout the celebrations.
The film follows a young woman who prepares for Durga Pujo by focusing on her dance and beauty regimen. She starts her beauty preparations weeks in advance with Nihar Naturals, nourishing her hair for the celebrations. The TVC emphasises that through this preparation, especially with Nihar Naturals, she radiates confidence and beauty during the festivities.
Speaking on the launch of this digital film, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico said, “Durga Pujo is a festival steeped in tradition, where preparation plays a central role. At Marico, we understand the significance of looking and feeling your best during such celebrations. Nihar Naturals has been a trusted companion in the beauty journey of women across West Bengal and through this campaign we highlight the confidence and beauty that come from being Pujo-ready. Our TVC showcases how Nihar Naturals helps women achieve healthy, beautiful hair that will help them stand out during the festive season.”
The ‘Pujo Ready with Nihar ’ campaign TVC will be aired on major television channels and amplified across the brand’s social media platforms, including YouTube, starting September 24, 2024.