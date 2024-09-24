Nihar Naturals' new ad captures the essence of Durga Pujo preparations

Speaking on the launch of this digital film, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico said, “Durga Pujo is a festival steeped in tradition, where preparation plays a central role. At Marico, we understand the significance of looking and feeling your best during such celebrations. Nihar Naturals has been a trusted companion in the beauty journey of women across West Bengal and through this campaign we highlight the confidence and beauty that come from being Pujo-ready. Our TVC showcases how Nihar Naturals helps women achieve healthy, beautiful hair that will help them stand out during the festive season.”