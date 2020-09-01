Nike celebrates Williams sisters' rivalry in new spot

The film - 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' shows imagery of them from the start of their careers to the present plays and how the sisters have influenced tennis.
American multinational corporation Nike is out with its latest film - “You Can’t Stop Sisters”. Based on the lives of American tennis player sisters, Venus Williams and Serena Williams, the film shows imagery of them from the start of their careers to the present plays.
The one minute long video shows how the sisters have influenced tennis, and lifted each other up at every step of their journey using the power of sport and sisterhood.
Serena narrates their experiences playing against one another, in the film. “We were born sisters, but we’ve become each other’s biggest allies,” she says. “For us, being sisters is everything. On and off the court, we’re each other’s biggest competitors, but we’re also each other’s biggest advocates. We are where we are today because we did this together.”
The ad is an extension of the brand's 'You Can't Stop Us' campaign that features a collective of everyday and elite athletes, including Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and Kylian Mbappé.