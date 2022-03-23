Nike debuts 3D outdoor campaign to showcase its Air Max range

The 3D OOH campaign on the Cross Shinjuku building in Japan, highlights Air Max 1’s journey.
Sportswear giant Nike recently launched its first 3D OOH campaign. It uses a 3D curved billboard screen at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, Japan.
Since its launch last July, the technology has been appreciated by people around the world for its jaw-dropping visuals. Now, Nike has just released a short campaign (running from March 21-27, 2022) to mark the occasion of Air Max Day on March 26.
The campaign shows an orange Nike shoe box that bursts open to reveal numerous Air Max models. The campaign on the Cross Shinjuku building, highlights Air Max 1’s journey by looking at past releases, like the ‘Anniversary’ and Concepts’ ‘Mellow’ drops.
Shun Hosoi, Nike’s Japanese brand manager, posted a video of the ad on LinkedIn that said, “I’m thrilled to announce that we launched first-time-ever 3D OOH campaign to celebrate Air Max Day on 3.26. We are taking over the whole building of Cross Shinjuku from 3.21-3.27!”
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in this project, from Nike brand marketing team, creative team, media team and advertising agency partners,” the post added.