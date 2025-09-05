Nike reintroduces 'Just Do It' with new campaign 'Why Do It?'

After nearly four decades of inspiring athletes through “Just Do It,” Nike is reintroducing its iconic rallying cry to a new generation with the launch of its latest campaign, “Why Do It?”.

Designed to meet young athletes where they are, the campaign reframes greatness as a choice rather than an outcome, handing “Just Do It” to today’s generation and emboldening them to write the next chapter.

“With ‘Why Do It?,’ we’re igniting that spark for a new generation, daring them to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin,” said Nicole Graham, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Nike.

The campaign kicks off with a bold, cinematic anthem featuring a global cast of Nike athletes who embody the raw, unfiltered side of sport: Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal, Qinwen Zheng and more.

The film speaks to today’s athletes, who are growing up in a world where trying and failing can feel daunting, where taking a leap feels harder than ever, and where the temptation to quit is louder than any reason to keep going. Against this backdrop, it challenges the hesitant generation with the message that greatness is chosen, not handed out, and sometimes the most important choice is to simply begin.

“Why Do It?” also represents a recommitment to Nike’s founding belief: when you show up and try, anything is possible. The campaign reminds athletes across backgrounds and disciplines that trying still counts, and failing is part of the process. It reinforces Nike’s leadership in shaping the future of sport, its dedication to serving and inspiring every athlete, and its commitment to meeting today’s generation on the field of play.

Since its debut, “Just Do It” has become one of the most iconic rallying cries in sport and culture. The global call to movement for every body and background launched with a simple ad featuring 80-year-old runner Walt Stack jogging across the Golden Gate Bridge. It was a bold statement that sport is for everyone.

Over time, “Just Do It” became a mindset, capturing the grit of everyday athletes and the greatness of icons like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Kobe Bryant. In 1995, Nike raised the bar with “If You Let Me Play,” a groundbreaking campaign that showed how access to sport can change girls’ lives. More recently, the brand made waves with “Dream Crazy” in 2018.

While the spirit of “Just Do It” remains unchanged, the world around it has evolved. Its reintroduction is not about chasing glory or nostalgia, but about choosing to start, deciding to keep going and channeling a version of “Just Do It” that speaks to the pressures and potential of today’s generation.

The Nike athletes featured in the “Why Do It?” film come from different sports, backgrounds and stages in their careers. What unites them is the choice to keep going, especially when it is hard.

These athletes include: