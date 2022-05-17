Nike turns back and fast forwards the clock, as it turns 50

Spike Lee brings back his ‘Blackmon’ character for the sports giant’s campaign.
Nike, often the last word for many in sports apparel and footwear, is turning 50. So, it is celebrating the occasion with a nostalgia-filled look at the past and a raw-optimism filled gawk into the future.
Coinciding with its 50th anniversary, is the brand’s new global anthem ‘Seen It All’. Spike Lee has directed the ad and brings back his iconic ‘Mars Blackmon’ character from the 1986 movie ‘She’s Gotta Have It’.
Blackmon was a New Yorker, who loved the New York Knicks basketball team and Air Jordans (the shoes basketball legend Michael Jordan wore).
Such was the fame of the character that Blackmon appeared in Nike shoe ads. This character's use of the phrase ‘It’s gotta be da shoes’ is now iconic.
In the campaign, Blackmon reminisces about the iconic sports moments and stars he’s witnessed against Zimme, who passionately extols the future and what it holds. Over 40 athletes feature in this spot.
Nike’s long-time partner Wieden+Kennedy, is the brain behind this ad.