NikeSKIMS celebrates women athletes in new activewear debut

NikeSKIMS has unveiled its first apparel collection, drawing inspiration from the strength and individuality of women athletes. The line is designed to sculpt, support, and perform, offering a system of dress that transitions from the studio to daily life.

Advertisment

The debut is accompanied by Bodies at Work, a film and campaign featuring more than 50 athletes from Nike’s portfolio, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner, Serena Williams, and SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian.





“I’m an athlete, but I love fashion too. It’s important for me to express myself, and I love how wearing NikeSKIMS allows me to do that,” said Jordan Chiles.

The collection spans seven lines and 58 silhouettes, including Matte, Shine, and Airy core collections, as well as seasonal drops like Vintage Seamless and Matte Tricot. Fabrics incorporate Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, sculpting compression, and breathable mesh.

“This collection brings together cutting-edge performance with bold, style-forward design, empowering athletes… to move effortlessly and conquer their goals with confidence,” said Kim Kardashian.

Nike executives noted that the partnership reflects the brand’s broader commitment to women’s sport and style, aiming to provide innovative, versatile apparel that balances performance and aesthetics.