Nilon’s highlights convenience factor of packaged Ginger-Garlic paste in new campaign



“Characters that have depth to them have always been loved by the audiences. With Nilon’s, our aim has been to seep into the hearts of our consumers with drama and give them relatable and fresh content that they can enjoy while applauding the benefits of our product. With the duo of strong ginger and healthy garlic making everyday kitchen life interesting, we have ensured that the adorable characters designed by Rajdeep, our Digital Art Lead, are remembered for a long time to come, along with the unique benefits of the G&G paste.”, adds Gopal S Krishnan, founder and MD, M&C Saatchi February.