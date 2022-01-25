Nilon’s #IndiaKeFoodIcons campaign is a search for the country’s top five food joints

The social media campaign is a tribute to the diverse flavours of the country on its 73rd Republic Day.
On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Nilon’s has rolled out a campaign, titled #IndiaKeFoodIcons, to take all the food lovers on a culinary journey.
The initiative aims to recognise India's favourite food joints through a week-long social media contest. These joints from different states will be voted and supported by social media users.
The brand’s insight behind the campaign was that India is a country of food, culture, and legacy. #IndiaKeFoodIcons was born out of the fact that if there is one medium that brings people together in taste, it’s a food joint. The brand wanted to celebrate India’s 73rd Republic Day with a tribute to the diverse flavours of the country.
There are food joints in our country that are not only famous, but also iconic. Their flavours are so legendary that they are almost synonymous with the name of the state/city they are from.
Nilon's will be shortlisting 73 iconic food joints from across the country. Once these are finalised, the brand will open the voting process on its social media platforms. Based on the maximum number of votes, the top five joints will be declared as #IndiaKeFoodIcons.