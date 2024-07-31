Nilon's unveils its new brand logo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new logo conveys the brand's identity and value proposition.
Nilon’s, a ready-to-cook FMCG sector company, announces the launch of its new logo as part of a strategic rebranding campaign. This initiative is an important step for the brand to remain competitive and meet changing consumer preferences.
The rebranding initiative focuses on the younger demographic. A modern brand should communicate its products and personality. The new logo clearly conveys the brand's identity and value proposition, aiming to connect with consumers on a deeper level. This approach is key to establishing brand loyalty and advocacy.
Dipak Sanghavi, managing director, Nilon’s said, “Our new logo represents more than just a visual change; it embodies our commitment to innovation and our desire to connect with the younger generation. We believe this fresh look will strengthen our brand's presence and appeal. The new logo further establishes our positioning of ‘isme pyaar mila hai’ with the color of love being the dominant one and a heart at the centre of our logo. To strengthen our stance as a conscious brand, we also have a subtle touch of green representing sustainability through the apostrophe.”
Nilon's strategically targets a wide range of consumer's by tailoring its products and branding to different market segments. The company strengthens its presence in rural areas and the hospitality industry while captivating urban customers with a contemporary image. Additionally, Nilon's caters to a premium segment with high-end offerings