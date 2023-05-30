Nimbooz collaborates with Mithila Palkar for a tongue-twister challenge

Instagram creator Zaid Darbar, actress Barkha Singh, and Sanya Malhotra, jumped on board to share their own renditions of the viral challenge.
Challenging consumers on Instagram, Nimbooz, the refreshing drink from 7UP, recently launched a fun and engaging social media challenge titled #ChatakNimboozChallenge. With an aim to extend a refreshing wave of freshness this summer and tap into the creativity of the audience, Nimbooz along with brand ambassador Mithila Palkar invited fans and enthusiasts to participate in a tongue-twisting extravaganza.
In the challenge, participants are encouraged to repeat the tongue-twisting words Chatak Nimbooz Gatak Nimbooz 10 times without fail. The first to go live and kickstart the challenge, Mithila took to Instagram to share her cheeky attempt on Instagram, instantly captivating the audience.
The #ChatakNimboozchallenge quickly gained momentum as users enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to showcase their creativity with the tongue-twister. Notable celebrities and influencers, including popular Instagram creator Zaid Darbar, actress Barkha Singh, and Sanya Malhotra, jumped on board to share their own renditions of the viral challenge.
Speaking about the new summer campaign, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Juices, PepsiCo India, "With this social media campaign, our intention was to bring joy and excitement among our consumers during summers through a tongue-twister challenge that the nation is well versed with. We are thrilled to witness the extraordinary response from netizens, celebrities, and influencers, which has propelled this challenge into a true viral sensation across Instagram."