Nippo enters home care with launch of 'Swooper' mosquito repellent

Nippo, a consumer Battery brand enters the home care sector with the launch of its new product, the Nippo Swooper – an advanced mosquito repellent liquid vaporizer. The liquid vaporizer is designed to repel mosquitoes through a formulation that effectively releases a vapour to keep homes mosquito-free.

Advertisment

The company’s latest launch is focused on meeting everyday household needs while crafting meaningful and innovative products for the modern-day ecosystem.

The Nippo Swooper uses a Japanese MFT formula (Metofluthrin) for effective mosquito repulsion. Its sandalwood fragrance is designed to be mild and pleasant, unlike other strong-smelling products.

“With the launch of Swooper, we are excited to bring a fresh perspective to the home care sector”, said Pavan Kumar, chief operating officer, Nippo. “This expansion is a natural progression for us as we extend our commitment to delivering high-quality, effective products into the home care space. We also target on venturing into further format expansion under the home care segment. We aim to clock a target revenue of INR 100 Cr in two years’ time, through this segment and anticipate strong consumer adoption with our innovative approach.”

The Nippo Swooper is priced at Rs 80 for a refill and Rs 100 for a starter pack, which includes one refill and a machine. It is available at retail outlets across India and on e-commerce platforms.