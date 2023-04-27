Nippon Paint signs doubles badminton duo, Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Mahesh Anand, president Nippon Paint (Decorative) shared, “With badminton gathering attention from youngsters, the sport has garnered a fair amount of awareness today. Our Partnership with Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one way through which Nippon Paint aims to facilitate this interest, thereby encouraging additional awareness and growth in the sport.”

Mr. Mark Titus, AVP Nippon Paint (Decorative) said, “Nippon Paint takes great pride in supporting Indian athletes and sports in India. We’re happy to be sponsoring Chirag and Satwik in their sporting journey in reaching further heights and making India proud. The commitment Chirag and Satwik bring to the sport, their sportsmanship and their drive towards excellence magnifies our brand values at Nippon Paint. We welcome them to the Nippon family”