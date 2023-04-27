Nippon Paint signs doubles badminton duo, Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

As part of the partnership, Nippon Paint will receive the pendant logo position on the player’s jerseys across all BWF events.
Nippon Paint has officially signed badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. India’s top badminton doubles pair, currently ranked 5th in the world, who recently won the Swiss Open 2023.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been playing together since 2015. The duo became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a Bronze medal at the BWF World Championships last year. In addition to that, the duo has won 5 BWF World Tour events, a gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games and 6 BWF International Challenge events. The duo was an integral part of the historic Thomas Cup winning team helping India to their maiden title
The duo commented on Nippon Paint partnership “We are thrilled to announce our association with Nippon Paint. As badminton players, we are constantly pushing ourselves to be the best we can be and having the support of Nippon Paint will undoubtedly help us achieve our goals. We are excited to represent a brand that shares our passion for excellence and is committed to helping athletes reach their full potential.”
Mahesh Anand, president Nippon Paint (Decorative) shared, “With badminton gathering attention from youngsters, the sport has garnered a fair amount of awareness today. Our Partnership with Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one way through which Nippon Paint aims to facilitate this interest, thereby encouraging additional awareness and growth in the sport.”
Mr. Mark Titus, AVP Nippon Paint (Decorative) said, “Nippon Paint takes great pride in supporting Indian athletes and sports in India. We’re happy to be sponsoring Chirag and Satwik in their sporting journey in reaching further heights and making India proud. The commitment Chirag and Satwik bring to the sport, their sportsmanship and their drive towards excellence magnifies our brand values at Nippon Paint. We welcome them to the Nippon family”