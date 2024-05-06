Niraj Ruparel, Chandani Samdaria, Chandni Shah, Senthil & P G Aditiya appointed as jury chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Under her leadership, FCB Kinnect has won some note-worthy global industry accolades, such as Cannes Lions, One Show, Spikes Asia, Grand Clio and many more. She was one of IMPACT's 50 Most Influential women. She was also the recipient of the SHE 2022 award by Agency Reporter. She has also been listed in Campaign South Asia's prestigious 40 Under 40 Award and the Young Business Leader Award for the South Asia region. While having contributed on almost all their large clients, she works closely with HDFC Bank, Amazon, Tata Motors, TVS, Aditya Birla Capital Group etc.