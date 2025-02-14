Nirvana by boAt launches exclusive 'Flaming Hearts' collection with Dhruv Kapoor

Nirvana by boAt, the premium audio experience from boAt, has teamed up with designer Dhruv Kapoor to introduce the exclusive 'Flaming Hearts' collection. This limited-edition range brings together music and fashion, showcasing a collection of TWS and headphones that symbolise love, passion, and unrestrained self-expression.

At the core of this collaboration is the iconic ‘Flaming Hearts’ print, drawn from Dhruv Kapoor’s design archives. Representing unfiltered love in all its forms, the print blends mystical blue and fiery red hues, creating an aesthetic.



The Nirvana by boAt x Dhruv Kapoor collection is a cultural movement. Celebrating love—whether romantic, platonic, or self-love—the collection encourages individuals to express themselves without limits. Dhruv Kapoor’s signature design style blends effortlessly with Nirvana by boAt’s cutting-edge audio technology, resulting in a range of collectibles that are deeply personal, innovative, and bold.

The Nirvana IVY TWS deliver an immersive audio experience, featuring 360-degree Spatial Audio, Head Tracking, and 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for unrivalled clarity and depth in every sound. The Nirvana Eutopia headphones elevate the audio experience further, offering 360-degree Spatial Audio, Head Tracking, and a dual-microphone setup with ENx Technology for crystal-clear communication.

“For me, the flaming hearts serve as reminders to love ourselves to the fullest,” says Dhruv Kapoor. “It’s all about unrestrained love- raw, unapologetic, one that burns bright with intensity. Let’s celebrate love in its purest form.”

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, adds, “Nirvana by boAt is our commitment to delivering premium audio for a discerning audience. This collaboration with Dhruv Kapoor blends immersive sound with fearless self-expression, transforming each into a statement of individuality and craftsmanship.”

The exclusive Flaming Hearts collection, featuring the Nirvana IVY TWS and Nirvana Eutopia headphones, will be available for purchase starting February 18, 2025, exclusively on boAt’s official website and select retail partners.