Nissan turns Ladakh’s night sky into stage for the Magnite Kuro

Nissan India has launched The Boldest Black, a new campaign conceptualised by Nissan United, the team that brings together TBWA\India and OMD India, to showcase the Magnite Kuro.

The Kuro, introduced earlier this month, builds on the Magnite’s 2020 legacy with an all-black aesthetic, bold design accents and features such as Signature Black LED headlamps with Lightsaber Turn Indicators.

Shot in Hanle, Ladakh, one of India’s darkest locations, the campaign film contrasts the SUV’s silhouette against the night sky, presenting black as more than a colour, but as a symbol of confidence and power.

Mohan Wilson, director, marketing and corporate strategy, Nissan, said, “The Magnite Kuro isn’t just a new edition in the market. It’s a statement embodying our brand philosophy to “Defy Ordinary” in terms of bold design expression combined with strong product substance with best-in-class safety with GNCAP 5-star rating."

"So, we asked ourselves: where does something this bold belong to do justice? The answer was clear, the darkest and one of the most magical places in India. That idea paved the way, from the visuals to the voice of the campaign which brought us as a team together to curate this campaign," he added.

Abhishek Chaturvedi, EVP, TBWA\ and MD Nissan United, added, "Disruption happens when you Defy Ordinary. The launch campaign of Kuro gave us the chance to do exactly that! We found the darkest place in India and turned it into a stage - not just to show the car, but also to let its silhouette convey a statement. Every detail in the campaign reflects that - bold, minimal, yet disruptive."

Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, said, “The Kuro is a statement of identity – embodying confidence, individuality, and a bold design philosophy, and we wanted its launch to reflect the same. With a high-decibel environment that is as distinctive as the car itself, we're pleased to have brought it to life through precision media choices and contextually powerful placements. This is how we create what’s next – by combining creativity, media intelligence, and cultural context to deliver brand moments that resonate.”

With a multi-platform strategy, the campaign is reaching audiences through social media, YouTube, regional media, print, outdoor and cinema.

