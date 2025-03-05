Niva Bupa tackles health insurance concerns in new digital campaign

Niva Bupa has introduced a new health insurance product, ‘Rise,’ aimed at India’s middle class, addressing financial challenges in healthcare. The company has also launched a digital campaign, ‘Ab India Karega Rise’, to promote the product.

‘Rise’ is designed to offer affordable and comprehensive health coverage for individuals with fluctuating incomes. With healthcare costs rising, the plan aims to provide financial security and accessibility to quality medical care.

The initiative aims to make health insurance more accessible and affordable for this segment. Niva Bupa emphasises that quality healthcare should be a right, not a privilege, and aligns with its goal of providing financial security through tailored health insurance solutions.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Nimish Agrawal, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said “At Niva Bupa, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Rise is not only a step forward in bridging the insurance gap for India’s Missing Middle but also aligns with the government’s mission of Insurance for All by 2047. Our latest campaign is a testament to our commitment to affordable and accessible health insurance in line with the Government's agenda for “Insurance for All by 2047”. ‘Ab India Karega Rise’ is more than just a campaign – it is a movement that emphasizes the importance of health insurance as an essential step towards progress. Health should never be a barrier to success. With ‘Rise’, we are empowering the people of India to secure their future and live with the peace of mind they deserve.”