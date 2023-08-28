Niva Bupa's #SabKiSister campaign honors Nursing heroes this Rakshabandhan

The campaign celebrates the special bond between patients and nurses, recognizing the unsung heroes of healthcare who champion the cause of well-being.
This Rakshabandhan, Niva Bupa, a prominent health insurance company in India, is reintroducing its #SabKiSister campaign aimed at honoring the nursing staff who tirelessly care for patients. The campaign celebrates the special bond between patients and nurses, recognizing the unsung heroes of healthcare who champion the cause of well-being.
Niva Bupa's #SabKiSister campaign pays tribute to healthcare workers, particularly nurses, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival that signifies the strong sibling bond. These dedicated nurses work tirelessly to ensure proper treatment and care for patients during their hospitalization and recovery. The campaign is an acknowledgment and appreciation of their selfless service on the frontlines of healthcare.
A key element of the campaign is a heartwarming digital film that was shared on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The film tells the story of an elderly man who comes back to the hospital on Raksha Bandhan to thank the nurse who took care of him during his stay. The film, which is in Hindi with English subtitles, highlights the strong bond between patients and healthcare providers.
Nimish Agrawal, the executive vice-president and head of marketing at Niva Bupa, explained why the campaign is being relaunched. He said that nurses play a crucial role in patients' recovery, often without receiving the recognition they deserve. The campaign aims to spotlight their invaluable contribution to patients' well-being during their hospitalization journey.
The campaign also encourages consumers to consider the financial implications of not having health insurance. Agrawal underlined the vulnerability patients feel during hospitalization, not only due to health concerns but also financial implications. Adequate health insurance offers reassurance by covering medical expenses, enabling patients to focus on recovery without added stress.
The #SabKiSister campaign by Niva Bupa is in line with the company's goal of providing quality healthcare access to all Indians. The campaign highlights their dedication to supporting the healthcare community and making a positive difference in the lives of their customers. With healthcare costs continuing to increase and push a large portion of the Indian population into poverty, Niva Bupa is working to close this gap and improve healthcare services and accessibility in the country.