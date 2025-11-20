NIVEA Body Milk unveils hydration-focused campaign with Rohit Saraf

Nivea India has released a new digital campaign to introduce its Body Milk variant formulated with hyaluronic acid. The film positions hydration as part of everyday self-care and uses a pop-culture-driven treatment to appeal to younger audiences. The creative is built around a trending format and features actor Rohit Saraf, who anchors the narrative through a light, conversational tone.

The film frames the product through a simple idea: skin 'gets thirsty', and hydration should be treated as a routine, long-lasting step rather than a reactive one. The use of a male voice at the centre of the communication also aligns with the broader shift towards more inclusive skincare conversations, a space in which Gen Z consumers expect wider representation.

Commenting on the campaign, Shweta Dalal, marketing director, NIVEA India, said: “If young India is consuming pop-culture driven content, then that’s exactly where we want to meet them. So we took a viral format and turned into a playful reminder that your skin gets thirsty too. With our new NIVEA Body Milk offering 72-hour moisturisation, this was the perfect way to spotlight a very real skincare need in a way that feels fresh.” She adds, “We’re also living in a world that celebrates inclusivity, and that reflects in the way people engage with skincare today.



So why limit ourselves when it comes to talent? Skincare is universal, and our choices should mirror that diversity - in voices, in relatability, and in how we show up for young consumers. Having credible male voices champion hydration in a pop-culture twist felt not just relevant but truly reflective of how Gen Z sees self-care. Rohit Saraf is a natural fit for this campaign, with a charm and authenticity that instantly clicks with young India.”

Rohit Saraf, who features in the campaign, said: “This idea instantly caught my attention- it’s such a fun, clever way to talk about hydration. I love how NIVEA took something so pop-culture driven and made it their own. It’s fresh, relatable and exactly what today’s audience connects with. Skincare is for everyone, Afterall. Honestly, I was excited to be a part of it - NIVEA just made hydration super cool.”

Beyond digital content, the brand has extended visibility through on ground activations, including branded cabs carrying rooftop installations to increase presence across cities. Additional engagement includes a tongue-twister challenge and festive-season content aimed at reinforcing the product message.