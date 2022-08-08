NIVEA India and Ranveer Singh encourage Indian families to take their first-ever three-generational #TrustMyNIVEAFam Reel Challenge

Speaking on the unique cross-generational challenge, Ajay Simha, marketing director, India said, “We, at NIVEA India have always strived towards trust and care as our core values in our 111 year-long journey of providing trusted skincare. Our purpose of ‘care beyond skin’ combined with our relevant product offerings have helped us retain the trust of multi generations. The #TrustMyNIVEAFam Reel Challenge is our first-ever unique cross-generational initiative to celebrate our brand that has stood the test of time. We urge and invite all our NIVEA families across the nation to come and celebrate this feeling of trust and care in their everyday lives. We are looking forward to seeing some of the most unique reel entries as we continue being synonymous with ‘trusted skincare’ for many more generations to come!”