Nivea India and Taapsee Pannu unite to raise awareness about summer skincare

Last year, the #SkincarePeNoBreak campaign was launched which featured Taapsee on a vacation but how she didn’t put a break on her skincare routine while away. The new brand video serves as a prelude to that moment, a fictional scenario featuring the consequences of what would happen if Taapsee did leave her skincare at home. The film opens with her presumably heading for a summer break, but someone is not quite happy with her. That someone is no other than her skin talking back with a disappointed expression, indicating she forgot to pack the solution to take care of her summer skin. As the video progresses, her skin clarifies what exactly it needs to get rid of the sticky feeling whilst still providing hydration. NIVEA Gel Body Lotion comes to the rescue here with its lightweight and non-sticky capabilities - a water-based, gel texture that’s fast-absorbing, just what your summer skin needs to stay refreshed and hydrated. The up-beat jingle narrates some genuine challenges women face in summers whilst also providing an all-day hydration solution that’s a simple solve to the problem. The film concludes with Taapsee embracing her now happy and healthy skin, reminding viewers to not take a break from skincare, even during summer.