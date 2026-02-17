NIVEA launches Derma Control underarm range with Taapsee Pannu

NIVEA has launched a new underarm care range in India under the name NIVEA Derma Control. The rollout is supported by a brand film featuring Taapsee Pannu.

The range includes formulations with ingredients such as Pure Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Pro Vitamin B5. According to the company, the products are designed to address concerns such as irritation, friction and uneven tone, in addition to odour protection.

The Derma Control line is available in two variants: Eventone, positioned for visibly brighter and smoother underarms, and Defend, aimed at protection from daily irritation. Both are offered as roll-ons and aerosol sprays with 72-hour odour protection and alcohol-free formulations.

Speaking about the new launch, Geetika Mehta, managing director, NIVEA India, said: “NIVEA has been championing underarm skincare for years now, because we firmly believe that underarm skin deserves the same attention and expertise as any other part of your skin. Consumers today are more informed and increasingly conscious about what they put on their skin- seeking products that deliver meaningful care alongside effective protection. We are proud to bring skincare-grade ingredients into the deodorant category, offering a range that delivers visible, meaningful results.”

Taapsee Pannu, global brand ambassador, NIVEA India, commented on the launch: “I'm particular about what goes on my skin, and underarms are no exception. Between shoots and events, they're constantly exposed to friction and irritation from waxing and shaving and they deserve real care, not just coverage. NIVEA Derma Control brings genuine skincare benefits with ingredients like Pure Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C that actually make a visible difference. This range is the best care your underarm deserves!”

The range is available at retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, with roll-ons priced at INR 249 and sprays at INR 299.