NIVEA rolls out new campaign with Taapsee Pannu for body milk

NIVEA has launched its latest brand film with Taapsee Pannu, showcasing the newly upgraded NIVEA Body Milk. The reformulated body lotion is now infused with Hyaluronic Acid and is designed to provide up to 72 hours of moisturisation with a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture.

Advertisment

The film presents Taapsee in everyday settings, highlighting the product’s positioning as a daily body care option.

Speaking on the launch, Geetika Mehta, managing director, NIVEA India, said, “The body lotion category continues to evolve as consumers look for products that go beyond basic moisturisation. With Hyaluronic Acid now part of NIVEA Body Milk, we aim to bring advanced skincare ingredients into everyday use.”

Shweta Dalal, marketing director, NIVEA India, added, “Consumers want products that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles. The film with Taapsee reflects that, while underlining how NIVEA Body Milk combines familiarity with new ingredient innovation.”