Nivea’s ‘Cool Kick’ can help ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ keep his cool

Personal care brand Nivea might know how to help the ‘Indiaranagar ka gunda’ maintain his cool even in sticky situations.
The ‘gunda’ is none other than retired cricketer Rahul Dravid. In his cricketer avatar, Dravid is known for his chilled-out and grounded performance even in the face of extreme pressure. In a recent ad for fintech platform CRED, Dravid loses his cool while being stuck in traffic. He goes on to bash up a car's rear-view mirror with his bat while yelling “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main”.
The Nivea communication was created for its ‘Cool Kick’ line of summer focused talcum powder, deodorant and roll on. The copy of the social media creative reads “Dear Indiranagar ka gunda, we’ll keep you cool even in traffic jams.”