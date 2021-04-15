Nivea’s ‘Cool Kick’ can help ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ keep his cool

The ‘gunda’ is none other than retired cricketer Rahul Dravid. In his cricketer avatar, Dravid is known for his chilled-out and grounded performance even in the face of extreme pressure. In a recent ad for fintech platform CRED, Dravid loses his cool while being stuck in traffic. He goes on to bash up a car's rear-view mirror with his bat while yelling “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main”.