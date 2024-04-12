Niyo's ‘The Niyo Way to Travel’ redefines travel banking in India with new brand positioning

Vinay Bagri, co-founder and CEO, Niyo expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's evolution, emphasising, “'The Niyo Way to Travel’ encapsulates our new vision of making travel easy, affordable, and hassle-free for new-age travelers. It represents a paradigm shift in the way we perceive travel banking. Our new positioning stems from the realisation that travel as a category has not evolved with the changing needs of customers. We want to challenge the status quo by providing a full suite of products and services that redefine the codes of travel. To establish this, we have brought in a refreshing approach to our brand through a new visual world known as ‘Dreamscapes’ which is centered around bringing alive limitless travel experiences. This is supported by a 360 integrated brand campaign centered around IPL with new TVCs that bring alive the key benefits that Niyo offers together with a strong social and creator content.”