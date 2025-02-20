No FOMO here: Why Gozoop ditched its global expansion plans

Fifteen years ago, when the digital wave in India was still in its infancy, few had the foresight to study market trends and shift to digital in a television-led market. The Gozoop Group, as we know it now, was among the pioneers.

The agency aims to establish itself as a global leader while maintaining its roots in India. afaqs! spoke with Gozoop's leadership to understand the roadmap for this journey.

The team admits that when they began in 2010, they had no clue about where it would take them. “It started with a friend in need of a website, and since my co-founder Ahmed Aftab Naqvi (Global CEO & Co-founder) had coding skills, we successfully delivered the project," reveals Rohan Bhansali, executive chairman & CEO, Gozoop Group.

Naqvi and Bhansali wanted to embark on a venture of their own. Soon, other projects followed, and before they knew it, they found themselves in the digital space. During those years, e-commerce and social media were just beginning to emerge in India, and Gozoop capitalised on that opportunity.

"Our primary ambition was never merely to be an advertising company. Neither of us had an advertising background; however, we found ourselves in the right space at the right time." Rohan Bhansali, executive chairman & CEO at Gozoop Group

The duo's goal was to create an exceptional organisation—one "that would outlast us, whether in advertising, F&B, or any other industry".

“Advertising chose us, and over time, we’ve refined our focus to prioritise two core areas: creativity and customer experience,” says the executive chairman & CEO of Gozoop Group.

Organic growth over acquisitions and expansions

Gozoop has set ambitious goals, targeting a 25% CAGR and a 30% EBIT margin, which reflects strong client relationships and operational efficiency, according to Bhansali. While IPL and other major advertising cycles offer opportunities, the company prioritises long-term, data-driven strategies over quick wins.

On the current economic challenges regarding ad spends, Gozoop is "cautiously optimistic" with a focus on building a resilient business—one that prioritises quality over volume.

"Unlike others, we concentrate on top-line growth. We base our decisions on data and avoid chasing vanity metrics. This approach has served us well so far, and we intend to build on it,” says Bhansali.

According to Amyn Ghadiali, country head-India, Gozoop Creative Digital, as an independent agency, it needs to be both creative and resourceful.

"We may lack the vast resources that global networks possess, so our solutions must stand out. Our clarity of purpose becomes our differentiator." Amyn Ghadiali, country head- India, Gozoop Creative Digital

Unlike some global setups, where processes can become rigid, Gozoop remains nimble and innovative, he adds.

The agency focuses on India and the Middle East, where it has achieved considerable success. It also ventured into Singapore and U.S but had to shut down operations due to various challenges, including drastic cultural differences and operational difficulties.

“When we entered Singapore, we anticipated it would mirror our success in the UAE. At one point, Dubai accounted for 80% of our overall market share. However, in Singapore, we encountered tough competition from local Chinese players and cultural challenges that took time to adapt to," Ghadiali says.

In contrast to the UAE, the agency employed foreigners for a predominantly Chinese market.

Bhansali says that maintaining independence has been a deliberate decision, despite numerous enticing offers. This journey has proven to be both challenging and rewarding, he notes.

“Initially, we spread ourselves too thin—launching in markets such as Dubai, Singapore, and New York—but quickly realised the need to focus. Today, we have chosen India and the Middle East as our primary markets. Additionally, we have adopted a unique growth strategy, focusing on joint ventures and enhancing our capabilities rather than merely scaling for revenue.” Rohan Bhansali, executive chairman & CEO

The agency has established joint ventures with multiple media and SEO agencies. Bansal emphasises that staying relevant in competitive international markets necessitates both strategic agility and cultural awareness.

“For instance, we have partnered with Puretech for SEO and other firms to create specialised verticals. This allows us to focus on what we do best while maintaining our independence,” he explains. This approach helps the agency prioritise its bottom line.

While the agency previously hired 200-300 people annually, it now focuses on celebrating revenue per head growth, ensuring that expansion is a byproduct of sustainable efforts.

Bhansali highlights that 85% of Indian advertising is controlled by global networks and that India lacks an independent network agency. “We aspire to be on the path of building that,” he adds.

On global networks and ongoing acquisitions and mergers in the industry, he says, “There is no need for so many agencies that cannibalise each other. Thousands fall under the big five or six networks, and it simply does not make business sense. This is why we see so many consolidations happening now. However, the story is different for independent agencies.”

He cites the recent IPO of RK Swamy as a significant milestone for Indian advertising.

Online reputation management

Gozoop has recently established an Online Reputation Management (ORM) portal called Hawk. Through Hawk, the agency manages brand perception, user-generated content, and consumer interactions, ensuring that brands maintain a positive digital presence.

“ORM is an extension of our commitment to customer experience,” says Premkumar Iyer, chief operating officer, Hawk. “From handling complaints to managing pop-up notifications, we focus on making every interaction positive and aligned with the brand’s values.”

This vertical oversees the entire consumer journey and ensures effective responses to complaints at a time when social media has become a major platform for consumer grievances. “Our goal is to enhance the customer experience at every touchpoint, ensuring that interactions are positive and consistent with the brand’s values,” adds Iyerr.

The agency is currently handling ORM for 35-40 brands.

At Gozoop, the guiding philosophy is 'Break the Box'. According to Ghadiali, this represents a commitment to questioning norms and discovering innovative solutions. Transparency, authenticity, and a strong sense of purpose have shaped Gozoop’s culture. A significant number of leadership team members have been with the company for more than 10 years, which is quite an achievement in an industry known for its high turnover rates.

“We started with principles and values, and that’s what keeps people here,” says Iyer. “It’s not just about what we do but how we do it. That process is priceless.”