No more than two agencies at a pitch, says Tilt Brand Solutions

On International Labour Day, Tilt Brand Solutions, a nine-year-old independent advertising agency based in India, took to Instagram to air its frustrations with how creative pitches are often conducted.

Advertisment

“We are experienced enough to understand the need for pitches,” the agency declared. “And young and excitable enough to give it our absolute best.” But, it added pointedly, “What we aren’t okay with is the callous and unfair way pitches are sometimes conducted.”

In a series of posts, Tilt outlined the principles it expects potential clients to follow should they wish to engage the agency in a competitive pitch. Among them:

No more than two agencies: “If you are looking to collect 24 ideas from six agencies because it will make your job easier, count us out.” A single round of presentations. Pre-agreed scope of work and fees. Pitches only if Tilt and the brand have not previously worked together. “If we have,” the agency noted dryly, “the point of asking us to pitch again is, let’s just say, extravagant.” Briefings must come from the actual decision-makers.

Founded in 2018, Tilt has worked with a range of clients across categories, including Dream11, Myntra, Netflix, Duroflex, Swiggy, and Star Sports.