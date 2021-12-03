No need to see and check, it's pure says Dabur Honey in an endearing ad

Made for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the ad features a bling couple who enjoy dessert with a dash of Dabur Honey.
Dabur Honey’s new ad says “achaai ki parakh sirf aakhon se nahi hoti”. It’s apt because the brand features a blind couple in its ad where the lady is preparing a delicious dessert and a dazzle of Dabur Honey is the icing on the cake.
The brand wanted to stress that you are assured of Dabur Honey’s superior quality without even looking at it.
“With this campaign, we want to honour the fact that people with disabilities are no different than people without disabilities, except for their impairment. The video depicts how Dabur Honey brings sweetness into the lives of a couple who, in the face of adversity, make every moment special for each other,” said Kunal Sharma, Category Head, Dabur India.
KINTEL is the agency behind this campaign idea and execution and poet, writer and actor Swanand Kirkire lent his voice to it.
Ashay Sahasrabuddhe, Founder CEO of KINTEL said, “People with disabilities not only live life like all of us but also use products that we all use. I have seen my friends, who are blind, living lives just like us. They like to party like us, they love to cook like us, they celebrate their anniversaries just like us. How to accept the circumstances and still remain cheerful and joyous towards life is what I have learnt from them. I believe these films gave me the opportunity to thank them for teaching me nuances of happy life. They are the inspiration behind these stereotype-breaking characters.”
Around this time last year (2020), major honey brands like Dabur Patanjali, and Emami (Zandu Pure Honey) had failed a purity test conducted by a German laboratory as per the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Delhi-based public interest research and advocacy organisation.
“Our research has found that most of the honey sold in the market is adulterated with sugar syrup. Therefore, instead of honey, people are eating more sugar, which will add to the risk of COVID-19,” said Sunita Narain, director general, CSE.