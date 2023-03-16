NoBroker.com highlights the ease of selling property in its latest campaign

The campaign showcases how sellers can list their property on NoBroker and sell it without brokerage and in the shortest possible time.
NoBroker.com, has launched a new campaign #SellFasterWith NoBroker, which is targeted at people who are looking at selling their houses. With time taken to sell a house being the biggest pain-point, the campaign highlights how quickly one can sell a property on NoBroker. The quirky and witty campaign aims to highlight the ease and convenience that NoBroker delivers to home sellers.
Selling a property is a big deal. Issues such as finding genuine buyers who are willing to give the right price takes a lot of time and worries sellers to a great extent. In many cases, they postpone many travel and lifestyle related plans due to the time taken in getting the right buyer or the right price. The campaign showcases how sellers can list their property on NoBroker and sell it without brokerage and in the shortest possible time.
Once a property gets listed on NoBroker, it takes care of end-to-end needs of the sellers. These include a multitude of tasks, from finding genuine buyers, fielding calls to shortlisting the best-suited prospects and helping with paperwork. All of this happens without any brokerage, making selling a property via NoBroker a fast, hassle-free, and cost-effective process.
Speaking on the campaign, Saurabh Garg, Cofounder & Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.com, said, “Selling a property at the right price is a challenging task. It is not easy as involvement of mediators brings in a lot of bias and unnecessary pressures and many times, sellers do not even get the right price.
With NoBroker, selling a property is no more a stressful process but a fast, hassle-free, and transparent one. Our relationship managers take care of the end-to-end process from shortlisting buyers, verifying them, and ensuring complete paperwork. NoBroker ensures that there is complete autonomy and independence in the transaction. We understand that buying or selling a property is a big transaction and expectations of both the parties should be aligned to ensure speedy sale transactions.”
The #SellFasterWith NoBroker campaign has been developed in-house by NoBroker.com and will be featured on multiple channels, including TV, Radio, OOH, BTL, FB, YT, Google over the 6 weeks.