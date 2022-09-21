NoBroker.com’s latest TVC showcases how renting out a house has never been so easy!

The launch of their latest campaign comes at a time when people are migrating back to their work cities after a prolonged work from home. The rental market is booming and the landlords are overwhelmed with managing and organizing multiple calls and visits from prospective tenants. The NoBroker relationship managers help shortlist the right tenants and manage the entire process right from tenant calls to completing the rental agreement. With the campaign, NoBroker aims to inform homeowners how they can rent out their property with minimal effort, supported by an able team of professionals to manage everything from contacting and vetting prospective tenants to finalizing the rental agreement.