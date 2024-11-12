NoBroker's new campaign aims to bring out the hero in every customer

NoBroker has launched its latest campaign, The Heroes at Home, showcasing the app’s comprehensive offerings for all kinds of property needs, making it a one-stop platform for homebuyers—from buying a house to loan and legal assistance, home interiors, packers & movers, and more.

Conceptualised by Nash8, the campaign aims to position NoBroker as the super app for all property needs, empowering property buyers to navigate their real estate journey with ease and become the hero of their own home. The film showcases how the NoBroker app fulfils a customer’s end-to-end real estate journey from buying a house to booking all kinds of home services. While buying a house is the first important and difficult aspect of real estate, post purchase too, buyers have to navigate a complex maze of things including legal verification, home loan process, interiors, renovation, packers and movers and more.

Until now, they had to reach out to multiple vendors for all these services which added to their struggle. But this ad campaign shows that all of these tasks and processes can be taken care of with just one app that offers all these services under one roof making every buyer feel empowered and heroic. The ad film revolves around a buyer who has recently bought a home and effortlessly manages all purchase and post-purchase work with NoBroker’s suite of services at the click of a finger, ultimately feeling like a hero of his home.

With a total budget of 5 crores, the ad film was released on November 5, 2024, across digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and OTT platforms such as SonyLiv, Hotstar, SunNXT, Samsung TV Plus, and more.

Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker commented, “Our goal with this film is to showcase the incredible range of services that NoBroker offers. We want the consumers to know that with NoBroker all their property needs can be fulfilled effortlessly with just a few clicks. We deliver professional, reliable and brokerage-free services for our customers. This campaign is a fun and creative way to show that we’re simplifying real estate, one transaction at a time."

Additionally, Nasheet Shadani, Founder and Creative Head of Nash8, shared, “It was an incredible experience working with NoBroker on this campaign. We’re grateful for their trust, allowing us to bring this unique project to life. This integrated campaign is designed for today’s fast-paced, content-driven environment. We take pride in crafting relatable and engaging stories that resonate across all platforms and speak directly to the modern consumer. Rather than relying on celebrity endorsements, we highlighted how NoBroker empowers property buyers to become heroes in their real estate journey, making homeownership a seamless reality."