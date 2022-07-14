Noise collaborates with Shabaash Mithu to encourage people to listen to their inner noise with Taapsee Pannu

Released #ShabaashNoisemaker campaign to celebrate the unheard story of the Woman in Blue, Mithali Raj.
Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, announced the release of their new brand campaign #ShabaashNoisemaker ahead of the launch of the upcoming movie, Shabaash Mithu, featuring the Indian actress and the brand’s ambassador, Taapsee Pannu. The campaign evokes the spirit of true sportsmanship and celebrates the people who heard their inner noise, and believed in themselves, to stand out in the crowd. The digital campaign is live across the brand’s social media handles starting today.
Shabaash Mithu narrates the unsung saga of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, chasing her dream with a bat and changing the “Gentleman’s Game” forever. The movie echoes Noise’s brand philosophy, reiterating the importance of listening to your instincts to make a mark in the world. The associate partnership is a well-thought-out move to inspire Noisemakers to never give up and face the challenges as they come by listening to their inner noise and instincts. Taapsee Pannu, known for doing iconic roles, will be seen sporting Noise devices in the movie. Also, the association will include in-film integration and brand promo video speaking about mutual messaging synergies of brand and movie.
Amit Khatri, co-founder and MD, Noise, said, “As a brand, we strongly believe in encouraging people to listen to their inner noise and stand out in life. The movie is the persona of this philosophy and Tapsee Pannu, our celebrated Noisemaker, has done an amazing job to narrate Mithali Raj’s legacy. Our campaign #ShabaashNoisemaker is an effort to celebrate them and other heroes in our lives for their unheard stories. “
Actress Taapsee Pannu said, “As a person, I always believe in myself and never lose touch with my inner voice, which is why I connect with Noise so well. Shabaash Mithu too is about Mithali’s life and how her instincts guided her to achieve success. I am glad to be a part of this journey and would take this opportunity to motivate every Noisemaker to listen to their “dil ka shor” and follow their dreams and desires.”
As part of the campaign, the brand takes inspiration from Mithali on how she made it big in life by listening to her inner noise to ask the Noisemakers to celebrate the Mithu in their lives, the people who made them proud.