Noise collaborates with Shabaash Mithu to encourage people to listen to their inner noise with Taapsee Pannu

Shabaash Mithu narrates the unsung saga of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, chasing her dream with a bat and changing the “Gentleman’s Game” forever. The movie echoes Noise’s brand philosophy, reiterating the importance of listening to your instincts to make a mark in the world. The associate partnership is a well-thought-out move to inspire Noisemakers to never give up and face the challenges as they come by listening to their inner noise and instincts. Taapsee Pannu, known for doing iconic roles, will be seen sporting Noise devices in the movie. Also, the association will include in-film integration and brand promo video speaking about mutual messaging synergies of brand and movie.