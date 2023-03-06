Noise partners with Women’s IPL 2023 as an associate sponsor

Noise, the connected lifestyle tech brand, is geared up to celebrate the spirit of Women’s Day by showing their support for the women in blue. As an associate partner for Women’s IPL 2023, Noise will run their film ‘Transform like Taapsee’, featuring Taapsee Pannu. Joining in the spirit of Women’s Day, the film depicts brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotypes by listening to their noise within and showcases brand’s love and support towards the team, truly exemplifying the grit and determination it takes to make it big. The film will be aired starting, 4th March during all the 22 matches on connected TV and linear SD+HD channels including Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.