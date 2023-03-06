Noise partners with Women’s IPL 2023 as an associate sponsor

The film depicts the brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotype by listening to their noise within.
Noise, the connected lifestyle tech brand, is geared up to celebrate the spirit of Women’s Day by showing their support for the women in blue. As an associate partner for Women’s IPL 2023, Noise will run their film ‘Transform like Taapsee’, featuring Taapsee Pannu. Joining in the spirit of Women’s Day, the film depicts brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotypes by listening to their noise within and showcases brand’s love and support towards the team, truly exemplifying the grit and determination it takes to make it big. The film will be aired starting, 4th March during all the 22 matches on connected TV and linear SD+HD channels including Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.
Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise said on the announcement, “At Noise have always aimed at creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience and what resonates with them better than cricket? Women in cricket perfectly exemplify our brand’s core philosophy of listening to the noise within. At Noise, we are proud to join in the celebration of Women’s IPL 2023 and we are certain our young audience will relate to it while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series.”
Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film resonates with the women dominating the world of cricket as it highlights the story of the choices she has made in her life, equating those with being a Noisemaker. It brings to light how Tapsee decided to go against all odds and listen to the Noise within, like the women in blue.
The film calls out the brand’s determination to encourage the youth and women to listen to the noise within. It further highlights its support towards the women dominating the world of cricket.