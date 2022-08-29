Noise releases'Shor Abhi Baaki Hai campaign' featuring Rishabh Pant

The digital ad campaign will go live with the Asia Cup 2022 series on Hotstar, starting today.
Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today released a brand new campaign Shor Abhi Baaki Hai, featuring the renowned cricketer and brand’s ambassador Rishabh Pant, to celebrate its leadership in the smartwatch industry. Noise became India’s No.1 watch-based wearable brand for eight quarters as per IDC. The new digital ad campaign celebrating the success is going live today,with the most awaited Asia Cup 2022 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
With the campaign, Shor Abhi Baaki Hai, marks brand’s victory of maintaining the No.1 position in the smartwatch category for the eighth time, with a stronger resolution to spearhead the smart wearable space henceforth. Noise’s digital ad campaign depicts the brand’s emotion of staying driven and highlights that being a champion has always remained at the core of the brand’s DNA, further symbolised by Rishabh Pant’s dedication, versatility, and diligence as a sportsperson.
Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise said, “We at Noise believe that our achievement is not just ours but shared by the millions of consumers who supported our vision as a made-in-India brand and inspired us to achieve and uphold our leadership position in the industry. The new campaign echoes the brand’s spirit and commitment to continue serving the nation with a stronger foothold.
Noise’s partnership with Rishabh Pant goes a long way, bringing in the right blend of passion and championship. We are proud to share our celebration with the natives of the country as we set the pitch for India’s victory at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.”
Rishabh Pant, Cricketer said,“As an Indian, it makes me proud to see our country moving towards global leadership, be it sports or technology. I congratulate Noise on the big win as I cherish our strong partnership. Delighted to be a part of this victorious journey and I am sure this is just the beginning."
Noise’s digital ad campaign will run during the Asia Cup 2022 match series, live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar starting today, 27th August.