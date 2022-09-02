Nolan Level Inception: New Innerwear Therapy campaign by DaMENSCH is as meta as it gets

Speaking about the campaign, PG Aditiya, co-founder at Talented, said: “The idea to do an ad inception has been in our heads for a while, inspired by tons of films and work from abroad. To combine that with even more meta-industry narratives was the icing on the cake. The whole series is a nod to scrappily-executed performance videos that do the heavy-lifting for the bulk of D2C Indian startups and flood our YouTube pre-rolls. We buy what’s advertised not because of the ads, but usually because of how good the products actually are. As customers of DaMENSCH ourselves, we could vouch for the products. So our question to Deepti and Siddharth from DaMENSCH was simple - “Do you care about what your ads are? Or how people react right after watching them?” When they responded with the latter, we knew this idea had found its brand.”