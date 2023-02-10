NoMoreMissingMeat says Vir Das in the latest campaign with UnCrave

The comedian and actor is the face of the brand introducing the country to plant-based meats.
UnCrave, the plant-based meat brand by Licious, unveiled popular comic, actor, and musician Vir Das as its Brand Ambassador. UnCrave understands how meat-lovers feel without meat and fulfills this gap with the most meat-like, vegetarian solution through its plant protein-based meat products. The campaign consists of a series of films and the first film ‘Without Meat’ is being launched today. In his signature style, Vir Das describes a life without meat. The campaign also marks the launch of the third product by the brand - the UnCrave Mutt~n Galouti Kebab - strengthening the present seekh kebab range that includes Chick~n and Mutt~n seekh kebabs.
Telling us more about the collaboration, Simeran Bhasin, business head, UnCrave said, “UnCrave’s brand persona has been crafted as a light-hearted brand with a childlike imagination and highly animated expressiveness - much like Vir! We’re excited about working with Vir and believe his brand of humour brings alive the brand message in a simple, relevant and engaging manner. The task of category creation is a long drawn out affair and we intend to have fun while we’re at it”
Talking about his association with UnCrave, a much-enthused Vir Das said, “I am a hardcore meat-lover and the very idea of no meat on some days is not an idea in my head. So the association between UnCrave and me is like… like me and funny - it’s simply meant to be!”
Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign includes a series of films wherein Vir Das addresses various scenarios from a meat-lover’s perspective. Telling us more about the campaign, Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, Tilt Brand Solutions, says, "This was a very exciting brief for us since this is a totally new category, not only for Licious but the country. We arrived at the simple behavioural insight - we crave for what can’t have. With this in mind, we landed the idea of "No More Missing Meat" targeted at meat-lovers for all the times they need to ‘UnCrave’; and who better to express this emotion of craving & uncraving than Vir Das, in his quirky manner."
UnCrave offers a meaty and delicious experience synonymous with its watchword - #NoMoreMissingMeat; aptly brought alive by Vir Das in the new campaign. Meat-lovers would never have to live through tough moments of craving for meat on meatless days, as now they can simply give in to their cravings - or UnCrave; by digging into delectable Chick~n and Mutt~n Seekh Kebabs, and Mutt~n Galouti Kebabs. #NoMoreMissingMeat is indeed a reality, and a tasty, juicy one at that! The delicious UnCrave range offers ready-to-cook, plant-based meat dishes, which have high protein, dietary fibers, no trans-fat, or other artificial preservatives.