NoMoreMissingMeat says Vir Das in the latest campaign with UnCrave

Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign includes a series of films wherein Vir Das addresses various scenarios from a meat-lover’s perspective. Telling us more about the campaign, Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, Tilt Brand Solutions, says, "This was a very exciting brief for us since this is a totally new category, not only for Licious but the country. We arrived at the simple behavioural insight - we crave for what can’t have. With this in mind, we landed the idea of "No More Missing Meat" targeted at meat-lovers for all the times they need to ‘UnCrave’; and who better to express this emotion of craving & uncraving than Vir Das, in his quirky manner."