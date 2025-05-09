'Not every mom loves to cook': Vinod Cookware breaks stereotypes this mother's day

Vinod Intelligent Cookware has launched a poignant and progressive Mother’s Day campaign that redefines traditional narratives around motherhood and cooking. Developed in collaboration with Network Advertising and Ten Films, the campaign’s central film delivers a fresh, inclusive perspective: honouring mothers for who they are, not just for what they cook.

At the heart of the campaign is a compelling digital film that moves away from the clichés of “maa ke hath ka khana” and acknowledges the quiet love of mothers who may not enjoy cooking but express care in other powerful, personal ways. The 90-second film is designed for the brand’s social platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, to reach and resonate with a broad digital audience.

Shot in a real home with authentic, lived-in spaces, the film intentionally avoids polished sets in favour of genuine warmth and relatability. The creative team focused on casting everyday characters, using real kitchens and food to evoke an emotional connection. The story unfolds through a genuine conversation between a daughter and her mother, revealing a bond shaped not by meals but by memories of care, encouragement, and unconditional support. It shows how the mother, despite not enjoying cooking, found her ways to nourish her child, with food sometimes ordered in, cooked by others, and always served with love. The daughter’s reflections gently dismantle traditional expectations of motherhood, affirming that maternal affection isn’t defined by time spent in the kitchen.

“As a cookware brand, we are often expected to reinforce the traditional association between mothers and the kitchen. But at Vinod, we believe love cannot—and should not—be measured by time spent cooking,” said Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, Vinod Cookware India Private Limited. “This Mother’s Day, we chose to honour the quiet, everyday acts of care that often go unnoticed—the emotional nourishment that transcends recipes and routines. Our film is a heartfelt tribute to every mother who questioned her role simply because she didn’t conform to convention. We see her, we value her, and we celebrate her.”

“Often, we take things for granted—like the idea that all mothers are great cooks,” said Shayondeep Pal, chief creative officer at Network Advertising and co-director of the film. “We wanted to break that convention. Countless mothers and fathers don’t enjoy cooking, and that doesn’t diminish the love they give. No cookware brand has ever spoken to them—until now.”