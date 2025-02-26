Can Luna make a comeback as an EV after 20 years?

The Kinetic Luna, created in 1972 by H.K. Firodia's Kinetic Engineering Limited, was a legendary Indian moped. Lightweight (at about 50 kg) and inexpensive, the Luna was a major improvement for the middle class in India back then, when bicycles were everyone's go-to mode of personal transportation.

The brand’s innovative marketing, including the unforgettable Chal Meri Luna campaign, helped it gain even greater popularity. Fondly remembered by baby boomers and millennials alike, this campaign also marked the debut of advertising legend Piyush Pandey’s creative genius.

This campaign is widely regarded as the first significant initiative aimed at Hindi-speaking audiences. Before this, the majority of ads in India targeted the elite English-speaking demographic.

At its peak, Luna dominated the moped market with a staggering 95% share. However, as demand shifted to high-performance motorcycles in the early 2000s, competition from brands such as TVS and Hero Honda led to its production halt in India.

Luna is back

Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering, has reintroduced the Luna in 2025 with an electric powertrain. The E-Luna seeks to revive the spirit of its forerunner, which once stood as a symbol of independence and personal growth in pre-liberalised India while incorporating a contemporary aesthetic.

This is the second two-wheeler brand to be reintroduced as an electric bike. In 2020, Bajaj Motors revived its iconic Bajaj Chetak and reintroduced the beloved Humara Bajaj jingle.

The electric two-wheeler market in India is witnessing substantial growth. Projections suggest that the market will attain an estimated value of $681 million in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.4% from 2024 to 2030, ultimately reaching a market size of $14,490 million by 2030.

The rapid expansion is driven by several factors, including the need for energy-efficient transportation, favourable government policies, rising fuel prices, and an increased demand for zero-emission vehicles.

Despite the popular notion, mopeds remain to be in decent demand in India. According to reports, half a million mopeds are sold annually in India with TVS dominating a lion's share of the market. TVS is expected to launch an EV moped in 2025.

Similar to the original Chal Meri Luna campaign, the relaunch campaign is led by Piyush Pandey, chief advisor of the Ogilvy Group. The campaign was executed by 82.5 Communications, a subsidiary of the Ogilvy Group.

Mayur Varma, chief creative officer at 82.5 Communications, tells afaqs! that the campaign is a notable personal accomplishment, particularly in light of Piyush Pandey's legacy.

"Although e-mobility is currently perceived as costly and not very durable, the E-Luna seeks to offer robust and affordable electric mobility to the general public, similar to what its predecessor achieved." Mayur Varma, chief creative officer at 82.5 Communications

‘Soul must remain the same’

Varma asserts that Pandey was instrumental in revitalising the Luna brand. Pandey emphasised that the new campaign should showcase contemporary stories while also maintaining the brand's original essence.

His instructions were clear and simple: "Luna is making a comeback, but its soul must stay intact." Piyush told him that they needed to tell a modern story but the narrative should embody the original values.

The new campaign presents the E-Luna as an accessible vehicle for modern India, highlighting its advanced technology, practicality, and eco-friendly performance, all conveyed with a tongue-in-cheek narrative style.

Priced at around Rs. 70,000 the new Luna moped is an economically viable option for EV enthusiasts as EV two-wheelers can range anywhere between Rs. 100,000 to Rs.200,000.

The campaign highlights that the new EV moped can run 100 km on a single charge and carry about 150 kgs. It also has space in front and back for storage.

‘New-stalgia’

The original ads from the 1970s and ’80s hold nostalgic value, but many younger EV enthusiasts may not be aware of their significance. When asked if this was factored in, Varma responds that the core idea was to maintain the identity of the brand.

“The intention wasn’t necessarily to evoke nostalgia, but rather to maintain the core identity of the brand. Luna already holds significant associations for many people." Mayur Varma, chief creative officer at 82.5 Communications

While discussing whether to retain the name or introduce something new, it quickly became evident that Chal Meri Luna possesses significant brand equity that newer brands do not have. "We decided to preserve and build upon that legacy," he adds.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the VP of Kinetic Engineering and the founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, also played a key role in executing the campaign.

According to her, Chal Meri Luna embodies three key aspects: Chal signifies mobility, Meri symbolises personal pride of ownership, and ‘Luna’ serves as a dependable partner.

The objective was to examine different methods of integrating Luna into contemporary life and to narrate stories that embody this integration. It’s not about focussing on a particular age group or demographic; rather, it’s about demonstrating how Luna integrates into people's lives in various ways.

Varma believes that a simple conversation or a quick web search can demonstrate the brand's power and impact to the younger generation.

Varma also notes that nostalgia is experiencing a significant resurgence in marketing, particularly in the competition between established and emerging brands. Brands such as Mountain Dew and Pepsi have returned to their previous logos, while notable campaigns like the Cadbury Dairy Milk cricket stadium ad have been revived.