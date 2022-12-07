Nourish launches its new TVC under its #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno series

The brand launches its new TVC and social media campaign highlighting role of consuming chokar rich atta.
In the new television commercial of Nourish, the food products company, Shamita Shetty aka Tunki in the ad, rolling on the floor to digest the food. Nourish’s brand ambassador, fitness icon and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty aka Munki in the commercial, is seen advocating the idea of eating chokar rich atta to keep the digestion good.
This is the fourth and last commercial of the series under #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno campaign, which was launched across television channels, social media, OTT platforms, radio, and print media.
The series of the television commercials and social media campaign, which started in the beginning of November brought Bollywood sisters — Shilpa Shetty as Munki and Shamita Shetty as Tunki, who were seen promoting and advocating the benefits of eating unpolished pulses, fibre rich dalia, quality dry fruits and chokar rich atta (flour) .
The opening scene of the television commercial shows Shilpa and Shamita on the dining table where the delicious rotis make it impossible for Shamita to stop at just one. Only after finishing a few rotis, it strikes Shamita that now digesting it would be a problem and she starts rolling on the floor. To which, ‘Nutrition Champion of the House’, Shilpa intervenes and smartly conveys the importance of opting for chokar rich atta to avoid such a situation. Shilpa also explains that high chokar implies high fibre and this good fibre results in easier digestion of the food.
Speaking to Shilpa, she commented “I prefer stuff that is unpolished, high fiber and protein enriched. Those are the boxes I need to tick- mark when I am planning food for my family or even my friends when they come home”.
Ashish Khandelwal, managing director, BL Agro says, "SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno is an initiative which was launched with an aim to create awareness of eating healthy good quality food products. We believe that the best way to connect with the consumers is by being with them. So in each of our ad campaigns we tried to portray the real life situations which connects with the people.”
The idea conveyed through some quirk is conceptualized by Leads Brand Connect, the agency that has also worked on the brand’s past TVCs. Commenting on the series of ads, Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director, Leads Brand Connect says, “We wanted to come up with the idea that instantly clicks the audience. In the past, people have talked a lot about the benefits of eating good quality, fibre rich food. We wanted to change the perception of the audiences and consumers in a different manner that can be recalled as a story. Right from the beginning, we knew we wanted to add some flavor of humour which touches the hearts and minds of the people”.
Shilpa has been associated with Nourish as the brand ambassador for its category Flours, Unpolished Pulses and Dry Fruits. This time the brand decided to rope in her sister Shamita as well to endorse the idea of good nutrition and mindful eating.