Nourish’s New TVC #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno intends to highlight the benefits of eating unpolished, healthy and nutritious pulses

In the opening scene of the ad, Shamita, dressed as a detective, is trying to look for the polished pulses from the dal box kept in the kitchen to which Shilpa comments that she will not find any polished seed in the box as they consume Nourish pulses which are 100% unpolished, hygiene and healthy. In the second scene, Shilpa advocates that Nourish pulses are nutritious and have high levels of protein. Being vacuum packed and zip locked, the freshness and hygiene of the pulses is maintained. Closing in on the lines #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno Munki (Shilpa) puts an end to to Tunki's (Shamita) struggle to find polished dal in nourish unpolished dal and tells her to be smart and make the right choice for her health.