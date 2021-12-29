Now track where your BEST bus is stuck

The ‘Chalo’ app lets you track your bus in real-time and buy tickets and passes too.
Some things are mostly set in stone in Mumbai city. One, the local trains are always packed. Second, nobody has a clue as to when the BEST bus will arrive.
An app plans to change it. The ‘Chalo App’ says it will “live track your bus on the Chalo App and get digital bus tickets on the Chalo Card.”
It is operational in 12 cities and recently made its debut in Mumbai. Features of the app include ‘live tracking the bus, generate a mobile bus pass or a bus ticket, and you can also check how crowded is the bus.
Siriti, a creative communications agency, rolled out an OOH campaign for Chalo to introduce and then popularise the app among travellers of the BEST buses.