NPCI launches 'RuPay On-The-Go' campaign to promote seamless transit

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched the 'RuPay On-The-Go' campaign to promote the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The campaign highlights the card as a fast, convenient, and easy payment solution for transit.

The RuPay NCMC is a payment solution designed to address challenges in India's transit ticketing systems. The card offers a unified, open-loop, and interoperable design, enabling payments for metro, bus, tolls, parking, and retail in one system. It also features a stored value function, allowing offline transactions for quick, uninterrupted journeys without internet connectivity.

RuPay NCMC operates in metro networks in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kanpur, as well as bus services in cities including Mumbai (B.E.S.T), Guwahati, Haryana, Jammu, Srinagar, Himachal, and Aurangabad.

Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products, NPCI, said, "RuPay On-The-Go transforms public transportation in India, offering a quick and convenient transit payment solution. It’s not just a payment method, it’s a lifestyle enabler. Designed for those who push boundaries and demand more from every moment, this campaign positions RuPay as the perfect partner for efficient and seamless transit. By expanding this contactless payment option across metros and buses, we are committed to making the daily commute smoother for millions across the country.”