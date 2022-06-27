NPCI partners with Badshah to release a new rap anthem ‘Life Hai Wow’

The campaign is an extension of NPCI’s long-standing UPI Chalega campaign.
National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI) has partnered with the Indian rap icon Badshah to curate a song to promote the UPI AUTOPAY feature. The rap anthem ‘Life Hai Wow’ is inspired by the company’s overarching mission of helping improve people’s lives with innovative payment solutions. The campaign is an extension of NPCI’s long-standing UPI Chalega campaign which has already featured stars like Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dulquer Salmaan, and many more.
Rajeeth Pillai, chief relationship management and marketing at NPCI said, “We are absolutely delighted to collaborate with India’s leading rap icon Badshah to amplify the reach of UPI AUTOPAY feature. We believe UPI AUTOPAY to be a game-changer as it brings in business efficiency for merchants across categories and provides maximum convenience to consumers for their recurring payments. This campaign is the natural next step for us to reach our audiences and impact as many lives as possible.”
The song is available to stream across YouTube and all popular music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple music. The song was conceptualized and created by YAAP, a specialized content company in collaboration with Badshah.
“UPI AUTOPAY is a feature that’s here to change the game and it was important to us we talk about it in a way that gets people excited! Collaborating with the musical talent of Badshah’s caliber really elevated the creative development process and made this project an absolute treat to put together!” said Manan Kapur, senior partner at YAAP.
With UPI AUTOPAY, customers can set auto-debit mandates for everything from utility bills to mobile recharge and even financial investments, and make their life truly wow. Customers can generate mandates in real-time and payments will get deducted automatically on the authorised date irrespective of the payment frequency - onetime, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly. They can also create, modify, pause as well as revoke auto-debit mandates per their requirements.