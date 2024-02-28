Nu Republic launches new campaign with ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar

The brand campaign will feature a video commercial, product launch, and a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy across physical, digital, and social media channels.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Farhan Akhtar said “I’m excited to partner with Nu Republic on its mission to firmly plant its flag at the intersection of music, style & technology. These wear-tech products are born to be stylish and Nu Republic’s refreshing approach to this industry is inspiring. Look forward to establishing the #NuCodeofCool."