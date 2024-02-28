Nu Republic launches new campaign with ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nu Republic, an Indian lifestyle technology brand that positions itself for disruptive 'wear-tech' products, has dropped its new brand campaign today, featuring Farhan and Shibani Akhtar.
Nu Republic is on a mission to challenge the monocolour world of wear tech, challenge the status quo, and establish wear tech as a fashion accessory, a form of self-expression.
Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, founder, Nu Republic, expressed his excitement, stating, “Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar embody the ethos of Nu Republic through their multifaceted accomplishments. I’m excited that Nu Republic is raising the bar, with our new brand campaign featuring Shibani and Farhan Akhtar. We're not just dropping cool wear tech products; we're establishing the #nucodeofcool“- Ujjwal Sarin, founder, Nu Republic.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar aims to dazzle the screen in this latest brand campaign with their charm, & infuse the TV commercial with dynamic energy, illuminating the appeal of Nu Republic's head-turning wear-tech products.
The brand campaign will feature a video commercial, product launch, and a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy across physical, digital, and social media channels.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Farhan Akhtar said “I’m excited to partner with Nu Republic on its mission to firmly plant its flag at the intersection of music, style & technology. These wear-tech products are born to be stylish and Nu Republic’s refreshing approach to this industry is inspiring. Look forward to establishing the #NuCodeofCool."
“As the face of Nu Republic, I am immensely proud to be a part of a brand that's disrupting the fashion wear-tech landscape. Nu Republic's wear-tech products are bold, dominant, and awe-inspiring, embodying a trailblazing spirit that empowers self-expression” added Shibani Akhtar.
As per the launch of the campaign, brand ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.