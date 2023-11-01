Nu Republic onboards Farhan and Shibani Akhtar as brand ambassadors

The celebrity couple establishes the #nucodeofcool in the first TVC of the brand.
Nu Republic, an Indian lifestyle technology brand offering ‘wear-tech’ - wireless audio, watches, earbuds and speakers, has announced its association with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar.
Farhan and Shibani will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.
Farhan Akhtar, an actor, director, and producer, and Shibani Akhtar, a model, singer, and television host, embody the ethos of Nu Republic and bring their individual expertise, effortless style to this collaboration.
The brand challenges the idea of electronic wear-tech as mere utilitarian gadgets. It believes that tech products should be stylish and fashionable, not merely functional. This is the conviction for product development process and over the years the brand has launched many funky products.
Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, founder, Nu Republic, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are honoured to have Farhan and Shibani Akhtar join us as brand ambassadors for Nu Republic. Their disruptive mindset, creative brilliance, and their dedication to making a difference, align perfectly with our brand's mission ”
Farhan shared his thoughts about the collaboration and said , "I am delighted to be associated with Nu Republic, a brand that shares my passion for music and innovation. The brand's commitment to transforming wear-tech into a medium of self-expression aligns perfectly with my thoughts. I look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic as it blends the boundaries of music, technology, fashion and culture.”
Shibani added, "Being a part of Nu Republic is truly exciting. We look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic and inspiring individuals to embrace technology as an extension of their individuality.”