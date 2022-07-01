nurture.farm partners with Manoj Pahwa for a new campaign

Created and conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign launches four films.
nurture.retail, the B2B e-commerce arm of nurture.farm, offers an ag-input marketplace for the agri-retailer community of India. With 90,000+ retailers and over 1,000 products, available across 13 states, nurture.retail is emerging as India's biggest, most loved and fastest growing online ag-Input marketplace.
With June marking the beginning of the Kharif season in India with large volumes of farm-related services and products being sold nationwide, nurture.farm aims to drive awareness about its nurture.retail app. Created and conceptualised by the creative and technology transformation company Schbang, the campaign launches four films featuring Manoj Pahwa and Ishtiyaq Khan.
Manoj Pahwa, known for his witty banter, stars in the films, taking a comic yet relatable route to showcase the nurture.retail app as the one-stop solution for all retailers. The following films focus on different benefits that the app provides like 48-hour delivery and the credit facility.
The films are relatable for ag-input retail store owners, with the setting of the film being in a retail store and the protagonist being a retail store owner. The films use a specific hook “nurture.retail ka vaada munafa hoga sabse zyada” which translates to “nurture.retail promises to deliver maximum profits” positioning the app as a means to earn more profit for retailers.
Commenting on the campaign, Jyoti Vaddi, head of marketing at nurture.farm, said “nurture.retail is digitising the traditional ag-inputs marketplace, bringing to agri-retailers an e-commerce experience loaded with features and benefits essential to running a successful ag-input retail business. The main objective of our association with Manoj Pahwa is to drive awareness about the nurture.retail app amongst the retailer community. Manoj Pahwa has been on screen for a very long time, being a part of several big movies & TV shows. His popular comic demeanour renders him a special place in the Indian audience’s mind as a jovial and approachable member of society. The nurture.retail ads capture this essence of his personality, as a reflection of an agri retailer/dealer who is friendly and welcoming.”
"The core message of the ad is delivered through the tagline: nurture.retail ka vada, munafa hoga sabse zyada, i.e., the ad depicts how being a nurture.retail app user makes a retailer profitable. We also have shorter films that focus on specific USPs of the app - the convenience of 48 hour delivery, authentic products at the best prices, and credit provision for purchases on the app. These ads will run on all digital platforms, mainly YouTube, Facebook & Instagram & on Google's Display Network” she added.
Abhishek Malik, group creative manager, Schbang commented “The creative process of coming up with a film in the agri- tech space was interesting as the content is usually limited to the functional aspects of the sector. We wanted to make it something fun yet relatable. Working with Manoj Pahwa helped in this as he has a history of being seen as an approachable character and connects with audiences across urban and rural sectors in the country. nurture.farm and we collaborated together to create assets for the brand that stand out.”