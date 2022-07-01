nurture.farm partners with Manoj Pahwa for a new campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Jyoti Vaddi, head of marketing at nurture.farm, said “nurture.retail is digitising the traditional ag-inputs marketplace, bringing to agri-retailers an e-commerce experience loaded with features and benefits essential to running a successful ag-input retail business. The main objective of our association with Manoj Pahwa is to drive awareness about the nurture.retail app amongst the retailer community. Manoj Pahwa has been on screen for a very long time, being a part of several big movies & TV shows. His popular comic demeanour renders him a special place in the Indian audience’s mind as a jovial and approachable member of society. The nurture.retail ads capture this essence of his personality, as a reflection of an agri retailer/dealer who is friendly and welcoming.”