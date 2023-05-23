Nutcase India looks out for a digital marketing agency

The brand is seeking the right digital marketing agencies that can create and execute intelligent Facebook, Instagram, and Google ad/organic strategies.
Since 2017, Nutcase has been on a mission to transform ordinary everyday products into works of art for everyone to enjoy.
Products that were previously available in just a handful of 'boring' colors are now available in hundreds of beautiful designs, thanks to Nutcase India. Nutcase introduced designer products such as lamps, side tables, name plates, remote holders, caddies, key organizers, hip flasks, and many other everyday items in India.
Additionally, Nutcase was the first to introduce the immensely popular and widely shared quirky whiskey glasses, known as "Pagal Hai Kya." These glasses incorporated amusing words, lines, and jokes that cleverly served as measurement units (30 ml, 60 ml, 90 ml, 120 ml), captivating users on Instagram and WhatsApp.
Since 2020, Nutcase India has further fine-tuned its focus to become India's premier online store for personalized and designer products. Currently, Nutcase leads the way in several categories, including "customized name plates," "custom wine glasses," "personalized whiskey glasses," "customized passport covers," and many others.
Looking ahead to 2023-24, Nutcase aims to establish itself as a category leader in numerous additional personalized and customized product categories.
With ambitious plans for expansion, Nutcase India is seeking the right digital marketing agencies that can create and execute intelligent Facebook, Instagram, and Google ad/organic strategies.
Interested agencies are invited to email their portfolios with case studies to pgm@nutcaseshop.com and neha@nutcaseshop.com.