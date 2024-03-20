Nutella celebrates 60 years with a collection of 11 persona jars, representing different personalities

Nutella, the hazelnut cocoa spread, has been bringing smiles to the faces of millions of consumers globally for 60 years now and has evolved into a household name. To take the celebrations of its 60th year a notch higher, Nutella wants to celebrate the power of smiles, simply because the more you practice, the more they spread. A celebrative line of 11 limited-edition jars has been unveiled on this occasion, to nurture the emotional bonding with all generations and diverse personalities.