Nutella India celebrates World Nutella Day 2026 with Ranveer Singh

Nutella has rolled out its World Nutella Day 2026 campaign in India, featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. Marked globally on February 5, the initiative invites consumers to share how they enjoy Nutella as part of their everyday routines.

As part of the campaign, Nutella has released a brand film set in a breakfast setting, showcasing multiple Nutella-based dishes and moments of togetherness. The film aims to highlight shared experiences around food and daily rituals.

World Nutella Day, which began in 2007, continues to be positioned as a global fan-led celebration. This year’s edition also includes collaborations with over 300 stores and more than 10 dessert chains, alongside themed installations and experiences. Additionally, luxury publisher Assouline has launched a book celebrating Nutella’s legacy as a cultural icon.

The World Nutella Day film opens in a cheerful kitchen where Ranveer Singh is preparing a wholesome breakfast spread featuring pancakes drizzled generously with Nutella and topped with fresh blueberries, alongside crepes, thumbprint biscuits, open-faced toast, and more, all made more delicious with Nutella. Surrounded by his group of excited friends, he brings the moment to life with his infectious energy as he brings a plate to them, asking, “Mornings taste better with Nutella, don’t they?”

The film captures simple, joyful moments of togetherness that reflect Nutella’s belief that happiness tastes best when shared. Ranveer signs off by encouraging consumers to say ‘hello to happiness’ with their favourite Nutella recipes, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of spreading smiles through shared experiences.

Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India, said, “World Nutella Day, celebrated globally on February 5, and started by an ardent fan, is a special occasion that brings together millions of Nutella lovers from around the world, who share their favourite recipes, memories, and moments with the iconic hazelnut spread. It is tangible proof of the enduring strength of our brand and the incredible passion of our fans. They have elevated Nutella to a cultural icon, celebrated not only on the tables of millions of people, but also in books and exhibitions worldwide.”